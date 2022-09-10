Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $81,163.77 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $81,163.77 and $6.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00153640 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Beacon
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
