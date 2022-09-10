Beacon Trading 21.6% Lower This Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $67,453.41 and approximately $40.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00153282 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Beacon
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
