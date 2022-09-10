Beacon Trading 21.6% Lower This Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $67,453.41 and approximately $40.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00153282 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000145 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

