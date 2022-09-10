BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.00

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $55,612.65 and approximately $24.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.64 or 0.99927532 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036663 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,580 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans.BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties.”

