Beaxy (BXY) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beaxy (BXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $382,915.22 and $12.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.81 or 1.00246915 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS.The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

