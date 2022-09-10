Bee Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $277,137.72 (BGC)

Bee Token (BGC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Bee Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bee Token has a total market cap of $277,137.72 and approximately $22,890.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.27 or 0.99906361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00036637 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token (CRYPTO:BGC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2022. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins and its circulating supply is 87,791,667 coins. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The official website for Bee Token is beeco.io. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

According to CryptoCompare, “An one-stop-shop e-commerce built on blockchain for a better cross-geography shopping experience. Users can Buy and pay in e-voucher for many branded products, Create customizable e-vouchers to give someone special in NFT, Trade NFT cards on the marketplace.”

