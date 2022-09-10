Beer Money (BEER) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $315,388.55 and $25,539.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,226.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00061600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00068338 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005544 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00077114 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

