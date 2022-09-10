BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target Cut to CHF 335 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 411 to CHF 335 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut BELIMO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $450.00.

Get BELIMO alerts:

BELIMO Price Performance

Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.17. BELIMO has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $600.00.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.