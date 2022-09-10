Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 4.4%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.06 and last traded at $36.06. Approximately 719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

BLTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

