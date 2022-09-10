Bella Protocol Hits Market Cap of $32.94 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $32.94 million and $9.48 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003222 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.55 or 1.00013068 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036532 BTC.
Bella Protocol Coin Profile
BEL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bella Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
