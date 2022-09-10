Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,463.00.

BLWYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.18) to GBX 3,230 ($39.03) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Bellway has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

