Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €267.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Trading Up 0.6 %

Allianz stock opened at €168.62 ($172.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €175.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €193.66. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($211.02).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.