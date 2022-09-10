Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $0.0965 on Exchanges

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $193,031.22 and approximately $26,920.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data (BRY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Berry Data Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

