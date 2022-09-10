Bezoge Earth Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $42.66 Million (BEZOGE)

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Bezoge Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bezoge Earth has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Bezoge Earth has a market capitalization of $42.66 million and $118,512.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Bezoge Earth Coin Profile

Bezoge Earth (CRYPTO:BEZOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2021. The official website for Bezoge Earth is bezoge.com. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge.

Bezoge Earth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezoge Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezoge Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

