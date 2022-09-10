BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,280 ($27.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £115.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,241.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,503.19. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.42%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

