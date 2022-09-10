BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) vs. Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Head-To-Head Review

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and BHP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -52.00 BHP Group $65.10 billion 1.21 $30.90 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Lithium and BHP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 BHP Group 2 8 2 0 2.00

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.86%. BHP Group has a consensus price target of $56.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.74%. Given BHP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BHP Group beats Sigma Lithium on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

