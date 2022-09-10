Bifrost (BNC) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bifrost (BNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Bifrost has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $267,440.00 worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bifrost Coin Profile

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BNC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Bifrost’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,775,000 coins. The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16. The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bifrost

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly.”

