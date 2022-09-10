Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Hits $0.0319 on Top Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $1.53 million and $76,575.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.14 or 1.00055995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 48,060,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is bigdataprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens.The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid.”

