Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BILI opened at $19.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.