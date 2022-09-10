Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.21 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bilibili Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $19.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bilibili by 5.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 11.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CLSA lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

