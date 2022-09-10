Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CLSA decreased their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.03.

BILI opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $89.80.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

