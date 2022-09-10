Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.21 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Bilibili updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bilibili Price Performance

NASDAQ BILI opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Bilibili by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bilibili Company Profile

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

