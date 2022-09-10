Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.62, but opened at $22.16. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 322,659 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($4.21). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after buying an additional 144,869 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

