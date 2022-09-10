BinaryX Trading Up 9.8% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $149.90 or 0.00695168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $303.24 million and $8.35 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036076 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.81 or 1.00246915 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036767 BTC.
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro/#. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars.
