BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

