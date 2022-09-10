BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $180.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $180.00 price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $150.91 on Thursday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.