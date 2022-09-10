Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) General Counsel Lisa Murison Sells 37,598 Shares

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa Murison sold 37,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $16,167.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 483,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,932.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Murison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Lisa Murison sold 1,430 shares of Bird Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $800.80.

Bird Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BRDS opened at $0.47 on Friday. Bird Global Inc has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Equities analysts forecast that Bird Global Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDS. Craft Ventures GP I LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,271,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,356,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bird Global by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,227,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bird Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 338,299 shares during the period. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

