Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) General Counsel Lisa Murison Sells 37,598 Shares

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDSGet Rating) General Counsel Lisa Murison sold 37,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $16,167.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 483,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,932.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Murison also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 13th, Lisa Murison sold 1,430 shares of Bird Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $800.80.

Bird Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BRDS opened at $0.47 on Friday. Bird Global Inc has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Equities analysts forecast that Bird Global Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDS. Craft Ventures GP I LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,271,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,356,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bird Global by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,227,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bird Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 338,299 shares during the period. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.