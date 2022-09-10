Birdchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $34,435.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $197,792.25 and $34,435.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00067982 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005490 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076004 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

