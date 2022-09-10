Bismuth Trading Up 9% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $495.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

