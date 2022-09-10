BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (BTB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $443,020.71 and $6,385.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006651 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

