BitBook Price Hits $0.0013 (BBT)

BitBook (BBT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, BitBook has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitBook has a market cap of $517,137.83 and $140,297.00 worth of BitBook was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBook coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,503.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00060930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00067732 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00076589 BTC.

BitBook Coin Profile

BitBook is a coin. BitBook’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. BitBook’s official Twitter account is @Bitboosters.

BitBook Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBoost is launching an application «The Block», which is a decentralized e-commerce platform based on the Ethereum blockchain's smart contracts protocol. All transactions within The Block will take place in ether (ETH). BBT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that allows users to list items on The Block marketplace. “

