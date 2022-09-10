Bitcoin Asset Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Asset has a total market cap of $667,663.49 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00294496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001326 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Profile

Bitcoin Asset is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

