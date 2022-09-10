Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $34.90 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $34.90 million and approximately $406,380.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000222 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017649 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

