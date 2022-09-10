Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Tops $455.13 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $25.99 or 0.00121580 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $455.13 million and approximately $43.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00304114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00078291 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.