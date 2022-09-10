Bitcoin Price Hits $21,293.91 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $407.71 billion and approximately $36.56 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $21,293.91 on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00614945 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00256226 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00052306 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000786 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005297 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009320 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,146,787 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org/en. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
