Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00301059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00121890 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077736 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000889 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

