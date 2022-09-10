BitcoinPoS (BPS) One Day Volume Tops $37.00

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $396,817.22 and $37.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00094688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002737 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,018,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,395 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

