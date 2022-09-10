BitcoinZ Market Cap Reaches $2.41 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $19,237.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00306124 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00121175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00078497 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003300 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,568,178,640 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is getbtcz.com. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

