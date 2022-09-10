Bitcoiva (BCA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $166,764.00

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $188.18 million and approximately $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.