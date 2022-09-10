BitDAO (BIT) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $75.96 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,671.23 or 1.00182442 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036814 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO (CRYPTO:BIT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,868,173 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

