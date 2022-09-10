BitShares (BTS) Tops One Day Volume of $3.77 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $34.39 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008088 BTC.
- BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007693 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00028084 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004405 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00012428 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.