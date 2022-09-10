BitTube (TUBE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $176.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $227,307.52 and $176.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000356 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 279.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 353,531,709 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.