Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,750 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up 6.7% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

BKI opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

