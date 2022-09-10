Black Phoenix Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $162,222.68 (BPX)

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Black Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $162,222.68 and approximately $16,458.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Black Phoenix has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Black Phoenix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,480.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00060858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00067863 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005489 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00076405 BTC.

Black Phoenix Profile

Black Phoenix is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Black Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Black Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

