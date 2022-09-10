Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

BLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

