BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 938,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III accounts for 3.1% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

NYSE:MYI opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

