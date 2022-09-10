BLink Price Reaches $0.0019 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, BLink has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $358,575.48 and $578.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,350.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00068592 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005540 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076742 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

