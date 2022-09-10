Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $74.29 on Thursday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $270.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Block will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,296.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,812 shares of company stock worth $25,586,153. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

