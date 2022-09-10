Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 1,479.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,577 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 43,951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 145,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,366. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.