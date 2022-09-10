Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 227.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,480 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 622,451 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital
In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,873,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,993,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.08. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.
Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.
Further Reading
