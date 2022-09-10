bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 37,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,869,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,805 shares of company stock worth $213,636. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

